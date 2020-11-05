Kenny Chesney, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Headline Veterans Day Auction
INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
The stars are supporting veterans with a virtual Veterans Day auction benefiting “Homes for Our Troops,” which donates 100 percent of its proceeds to build custom homes for wounded veterans.
Celebrities are giving up some of their personal goodies for the auction. Kenny Chesney’s guitar and George Clooney’s watch is up for grabs and Jennifer Aniston donated a Louis Vuitton tote.
Mindy Kaling is donating a dress she wore and you could even win a chance to hang out on set with Jake Gyllenhaal. Several stars are offering up Zoom hangouts instead of meet and greets.
You could get some face time with Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Dave Matthews, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry Seinfeld, and Olivia Wilde. Meanwhile, if sports is your thing there will be memorabilia from NFL players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Chandler Jones, and Jimmy Graham up for grabs. Check out all the items and the complete story from TMZ here.