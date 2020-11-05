Kenny Chesney, Jen Aniston, George Clooney to Headline Veterans Day Auction
The stars are supporting veterans with a virtual Veterans Day auction benefiting “Homes for Our Troops,” which donates 100 percent of its proceeds to build custom homes for wounded veterans.
Celebrities, who will offer up some of their personal goodies for the auction, include Kenny Chesney. He’ll put up a guitar. George Clooney’s watch is up for grabs. Jennifer Aniston donates a Louis Vuitton tote.
Mindy Kaling is donating a dress she wore. And you could even win a chance to hang out – on set – with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Several stars are will offer a Zoom hangouts, instead of meet and greets. You could get some face time with Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Dave Matthews, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry Seinfeld, and Olivia Wilde.
If sports is your thing, there will be memorabilia from NFL players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Chandler Jones, and Jimmy Graham.
Out of all the goodies that are being auctioned, what would your pick be?