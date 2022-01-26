Kenny Chesney Is Dropping A New Radio Single Just in time for Valentine’s Day

Kenny Chesney has announced he is dropping a new radio single on February 14th. “Everybody She Knows” off of Kenny’s latest album, “Here And Now” follows the story of a woman living on her own terms. Kenny says, “She’s found a life that works for her, and it’s maybe not what her friends are doing, but it works for her. There’s this idea that you get married, settle down and your life is made; but the woman in ‘Everyone She Knows’ is still out there, living life on her own terms, chasing her dreams and trying to balance that with what people seem to expect.” Kenny’s “Here And Now” 2022 Tour will hit the road in April with his first stop in Tampa, Florida. Joining Kenny on the tour are Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. What is your favorite Kenny Chesney song? What show are you excited to see this year?