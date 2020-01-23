Kenny Chesney Finishing Up Next Studio Album
INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Kenny Chesney is gearing up to release a new album. He’s finishing up the project, which was recorded over the last 18 months in Nashville, Key West, Malibu and on the road.
Kenny said, “Rather than just churn out a record, because it was time, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to just get inside the music. I’m always looking and listening, and this time getting to record in the moment over the course of many, many months was incredible.”
There’s no word on a release date, album title, or how many tracks at the moment.
Kenny is getting ready to head into rehearsals for his 2020 Chillaxification tour, which kicks off on April 18th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.