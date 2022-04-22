KENNY CHESNEY FELT ‘LOST’ WITHOUT ENERGY OF LIVE CONCERT CROWDS

Like the rest of us, Kenny Chesney had a hard time adjusting to a very different way of life during the pandemic, most especially not being able to tour and connect with his fans night after night. He tells us:
“I used to be a very impatient person then the music business taught me patience and the coronavirus taught me that I didn’t have as much patience as I thought because I love playing music, I’m impatient when it comes to wanting to get out there and feel that energy again. I feel lost without it so I think that I don’t know it just made me be still when it’s hard for me to be still. It’s been a struggle there’s no doubt about it.”
After a two-year delay, Kenny finally gets to return to touring on Saturday (April 23rd) with the kickoff of his Here And Now Tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL with special guests Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
Kenny continues climbing the charts at country radio with his latest single, “Everyone She Knows.”
FAST FACTS
Here are the Here And Now Tour dates:
April 23 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium
April 30 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium
May 5* Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
May 7 St. Louis, Mo. || Busch Stadium
May 14 Milwaukee, Wis. || American Family Field
May 19* Orange Beach, Ala. || The Wharf Amphitheater
May 21 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25* Charleston, S.C. || Credit One Stadium
May 26* Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater
May 28 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
June 2* The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium
June 8* Canandaigua, N.Y. || CMAC
June 9* Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center
June 11 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Heinz Field
June 15* Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 16* Bristow, Va. || Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field
June 23*/** Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
June 25 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field
June 29* Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater
June 30* Rogers, Ark. || Walmart AMP
July 2 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 Bozeman, Mont. || Bobcat Stadium
July 12* Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 13 * Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 16 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field
July 19 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 20 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 23 Inglewood, Calif. || SoFi Stadium
July 27 * Boise, Idaho. || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 28 * Salt Lake City, Utah || USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High
August 6 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium
August 10* Columbia, Md. || Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11* Syracuse, N.Y. || St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 13 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium
August 18 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium
August 20 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field
August 26 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
August 27 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
* lineup for these dates is Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce only
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney)
A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney)