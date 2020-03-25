Kenny Chesney drops “Here and Now” Video
“Even, or maybe especially, in times like these, we need to remember how blessed we are to be alive, and to make every second count,” he said in a release. “Wherever, however you are, look around, dig in, get engaged! Love the people you’re with, find something to smile about; be mindful, but be happy — and obviously take care of yourself and others.”
