Kenny Chesney Announces 2024 Tour with Zac Brown Band – Win Tickets with 98.3 WCCQ!

Kenny Chesney will tour stadiums in 2024, with several famous artists, including Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

The tour will visit 18 stadiums nationwide, including Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears‘ home, Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

The tour runs from April 20th, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, until August 23rd at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough.

Next Friday, November 17, tickets go on sale.

Chesney says of his 2024 “Sun Goes Down” tour: “The one thing I’ve learned about “No Shoes Nation,” and these stadium shows, is they start the good times early; and they just keep it going. But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.”

Which tours are you looking forward to in 2024?