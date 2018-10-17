Kenny Chesney and Thomas Rhett join Jason Aldean to headline the beachfront Tortuga Music Festival

Allister AnnKenny Chesney and Thomas Rhett are joining Jason Aldean as the headliners of next year’s Tortuga Music Festival. This will be Kenny’s fourth time playing the Florida gathering in its seven-year history.

Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Morgan Evans, Midland, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Maddie & Tae, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell and more will take the stage in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park during the April 12, 13, and 14 musical extravaganza.

Non-country performers like Sheryl Crow, Flo Rida, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Elle King are set to play as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26, with more information available at TortugaMusicFestival.com.

