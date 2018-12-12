Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ documentary coming to PBS in Fall of 2019

FILE - In this May 23, 1993 file photo, country legend Johnny Cash performs at a benefit concert at Central Park in New York. Cash's first gold record for the recording of “I Walk the Line" is now available for viewing at the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tenn. Bill Miller, the founder of the museum, purchased it from a private collector in Germany earlier this year. (AP Photo/Joe Tabacca, File)

Documentary Giant Ken Burns has given us brilliant work with looks at “Baseball”, “Prohibition”, & “Jazz”. If you’ve ever seen these documentaries you know how incredibly thorough and interesting these projects have been. That’s why we are beyond excited to learn PBS with be airing the next Ken Burns Project, “Country Music” in fall of 2019.

More than 100 interviews were conducted for the project, with giants in the country music industry like Johnny Cash, Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, and others. Here’s a sneak peak at some of the Country Music Documentary from the Tennessean.