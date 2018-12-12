Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ documentary coming to PBS in Fall of 2019

Documentary Giant Ken Burns has given us brilliant work with looks at “Baseball”, “Prohibition”, & “Jazz”. If you’ve ever seen these documentaries you know how incredibly thorough and interesting these projects have been. That’s why we are beyond excited to learn PBS with be airing the next Ken Burns Project, “Country Music” in fall of 2019.
More than 100 interviews were conducted for the project, with giants in the country music industry like Johnny Cash, Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, and others. Here’s a sneak peak at some of the Country Music Documentary from the Tennessean.