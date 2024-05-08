98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea, Parker, Blake, Nate + more added as ACM Awards performers

May 8, 2024 9:20AM CDT
Courtesy of The Academy of Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Nate SmithParker McCollum, genre-blending star Post Malone, folk-pop chart-topper Noah KahanGwen Stefani and pop star Avril Lavigne have been announced as the second round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.

Parker and Post are slated for solo performances, while Kelsea and Noah, Blake and Gwen, and Nate and Avril are set to collaborate onstage.

Other previously announced performers include Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey WilsonJelly RollChris StapletonMiranda LambertThomas RhettCody Johnson and Reba McEntire.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

