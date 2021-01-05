      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini's word of the year is “healthy”

Jan 5, 2021 @ 2:59pm

ABCKelsea Ballerini is welcoming 2021 with a “healthy” mindset.

“My word of 2021 is ‘healthy’,” tweeted the singer. “I want to nurture and focus on my physical, mental, and emotional health that all took a bit of a backseat last year (anyone else?).”  She shares the sentiment alongside a photo of herself staring off into a blue sky. 

The “Peter Pan” singer elaborates that going into the year with a defining word is motivational, and keeps life in perspective.

“Having a word for the year helps me stay focused and keeps my intentions set while I try to live a full life, stay creative, and be productive,” she says. 

Kelsea’s single “Hole in the Bottle” is climbing the country charts and currently sits in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. 

By Cillea Houghton
