Kelsea Ballerini’s dropping a reimagined version of “Love Me Like You Mean It”

To celebrate her 10th year in country music, Kelsea Ballerini‘s digging back into the archives to release a reimagined version of her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

“Ten years ago, i was twenty, naive, starry eyed, and absolutely relentless on putting my music out into the world. i’m proud to say, nothing has changed…except a DECADE of this wildly beautiful journey we’ve gotten to share full of tours and sing alongs, wins and losses, and growing up together,” Kelsea reflects on Instagram.

She continues, “soooo, before we move into new music (yes, it’s coming i swear) i wanted to celebrate the beginning with you. the song that started it all, love me like you mean it (reimagined and ten years later) comes out tomorrow night at midnight.”

“oh, and i’ll be performing it on the @cmt awards sunday. see you there. love you, mean it,” adds Kelsea.

Kelsea’s post also includes a preview clip of the reimagined track and its cover art.

“Love Me Like You Mean It” arrived in 2014 and became Kelsea’s first #1 hit. It was also the lead single from her debut album, The First Time.

You can presave the reimagined version of “Love Me Like You Mean It” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea, air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.