Kelsea Ballerini Wore a See-Through Bodysuit on ‘SNL’ – What’s Planned for CMT?
March 8, 2023 1:00PM CST
And social media is all over it.
Kelsea Ballerini surprised viewers, when she appeared on Saturday Night Live, wearing a see-through bodysuit.
The 29-year-old “Mountain With a View” singer sang “Blindsided,” as the musical guest. And she looked like a supermodel.
Ballerini is known for her keen sense of style.
It will be on full display as she hosts the 2023 CMT Awards, with Kane Brown, April 2nd.
