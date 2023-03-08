Kelsea Ballerini Wore a See-Through Bodysuit on ‘SNL’ – What’s Planned for CMT?

And social media is all over it.

Kelsea Ballerini surprised viewers, when she appeared on Saturday Night Live, wearing a see-through bodysuit.

The 29-year-old “Mountain With a View” singer sang “Blindsided,” as the musical guest. And she looked like a supermodel.

Ballerini is known for her keen sense of style.

It will be on full display as she hosts the 2023 CMT Awards, with Kane Brown, April 2nd.