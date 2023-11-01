98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini teams with CoverGirl for new eyeshadow collection

November 1, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini and CoverGirl have launched their debut makeup collaboration, Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow.

Available for purchase now, the collection was personally created by the “HEARTFIRST” singer and inspired by her favorite holiday looks. The highly pigmented liquid eyeshadow comes in five shades of rose gold: Glitter Up, Nashville Dream, Golden Magic, Sparkly Boots and Forever.

“I’m a glitter girl. I just think you can’t have a bad day when you have glitter on your face,” Kelsea tells People. “I wanted [the collaboration] to represent me and the things that I love.”

“Being able to find things that connect you to your younger self and help make you feel light and airy and youthful, I think that’s really important,” adds the 30-year-old country-pop star. “To me, glitter helps you get there quickly.”

You can grab your favorite Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow products now at covergirl.com.

