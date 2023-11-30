Kelsea Ballerini Spills The Tea On Her Steamy First Kiss W/ Chase Stokes

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up about her first kiss with Chase Stokes and called it amazing.

Ballerini said, “[I] met him in person January 7. We were supposed to have our first date the 8th. But I was in L.A., and I was like, ‘Crazy that I’m here and we’re not in the same room.’ He was like, ‘Drop your pin.'”

She continued, “I’m sweating just thinking about this. I thought I was gonna pass out. ‘Cause you know, you can have chemistry over the phone, but when you see each other, you’re like, ‘What’s the height difference?’ … I didn’t know what to do.”

She added, “He did not say a word to me, and he grabbed my face and he kissed me, and he pulled my face away, and he said, ‘Thank God you’re real.’ It was just so redeeming for my experience of men in relationships, and how — just, like, how sweet it was. You know?”

Kelsea continued, “He’s, like, the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life. I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman. Because he was raised by his mom, and he’s very close with his sister. He’s just so in tune with his emotions and is not afraid to be vulnerable.”

