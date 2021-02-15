Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles With “When You Say Nothing At All” Performance at the Grand Ole Opry
Kelsea Ballerini performed one of her favorite songs from Allison Krauss, “When You Say Nothing At All,” during NBC’s two-hour special, Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.
“I’m here in the dressing room where some of the biggest stars in the history of country music get themselves ready to walk onto the Opry stage…and on this wall and this one is pictures of the legendary female singers who inspired me and so many others,” said Ballerini.
Kelsea spoke of the importance of women in Country music as pictures of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Pam Tillis, Connie Smith, Crystal Gayle, and others flashed on the screen. “Having them be on the walls and surround you as you’re getting ready to step onto the same stage that they have. It’s empowering and it’s important.”
What was your favorite moment from “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music?”