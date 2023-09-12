98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video of 30th Birthday Tumble

September 12, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini took quite a spill in a video she posted to social media Sunday (Sept 10th).

The clip – which is actually a little scary, for a moment – shows her nearly tumbling off a balcony, and down a steep, tree-filled incline, that leads down to some water, during an early 30th birthday tropical getaway with her girlfriends.

Fortunately, the “If You Go Down” singer was saved by a clear barrier that stopped her from disaster.

Ballerini offiially turns 30 today, (September 12th).

