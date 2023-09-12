Kelsea Ballerini Shares More On Her Upcoming Phase Of Her Career

Kelsea Ballerini recently turned 30 and started to reflect on her next phase of life and how her career has changed over the last ten years during an interview.

Ballerini said, “I feel really content that I have lived every ounce of my 20s. I have no regrets and feel like I left no stone unturned.”

She continued, “I felt this internal shift a little bit in the last year, so if I can just keep down that road, I feel like that’s a win.”

She added, “Every woman that I’ve talked to has said that the 30s are the best years. Where you really come into yourself, and you really learn how to stand your ground and love yourself differently and more fully-I really look forward to that.”

What’s the biggest lesson you learned in your ’30s?