      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Upcoming Third Album

Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:46pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Kelsea Ballerini is making her way back to the music scene. She will be releasing a new album on March 20th. “Kelsea” will be the third studio album for the singer. It will be released through Black River Entertainment. Will you be making a purchase?

TAGS
#GetReady #KelseaAlbum #KelseaBallerini #NewCountry #NewMusic Bossman WCCQ
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister