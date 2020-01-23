Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Upcoming Third Album
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini is making her way back to the music scene. She will be releasing a new album on March 20th. “Kelsea” will be the third studio album for the singer. It will be released through Black River Entertainment. Will you be making a purchase?