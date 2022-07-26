KELSEA BALLERINI PLANS 10-DATE FALL TOUR

Kelsea Ballerini has announced a short tour in support of her upcoming album. The 10-date Heartfirst Tour and wrap up on October 14th Mashantucket, is set to launch on September 24th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City CT at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Tickets go on sale today (Tuesday, July 26th) at 10 a.m. local time at heartfirsttour.com.
Kelsea’s new album, Subject To Change, will be released on September 23rd. The tour is named after her lead single, “Heartfirst,” which is currently climbing the country charts.
FAST FACTS
Here are Kelsea’s Heartfirst Tour dates:
09/24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
09/25 Boston, MA Roadrunner
09/28 Washington, DC The Anthem
10/01 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
10/03 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
10/06 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/09 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
10/11 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
10/13 Philadelphia, PA The Met
10/14 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
CHECK IT OUT
