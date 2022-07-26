      Weather Alert

KELSEA BALLERINI PLANS 10-DATE FALL TOUR

Jul 26, 2022 @ 8:04am
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Kelsea Ballerini has announced a short tour in support of her upcoming album. The 10-date Heartfirst Tour and wrap up on October 14th Mashantucket, is set to launch on September 24th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City CT at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Tickets go on sale today (Tuesday, July 26th) at 10 a.m. local time at heartfirsttour.com.

Kelsea’s new album, Subject To Change, will be released on September 23rd. The tour is named after her lead single, “Heartfirst,” which is currently climbing the country charts.

FAST FACTS

Here are Kelsea’s Heartfirst Tour dates:
09/24 New York, NY             Radio City Music Hall

09/25 Boston, MA                Roadrunner

09/28 Washington, DC         The Anthem

10/01 Rosemont, IL              Rosemont Theatre

10/03 Denver, CO                 Mission Ballroom

10/06 Los Angeles, CA          Greek Theatre

10/09 Kansas City, MO         The Midland Theatre

10/11 Atlanta, GA                The Eastern

10/13 Philadelphia, PA         The Met

10/14 Mashantucket, CT      Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Connect With Us Listen To Us On