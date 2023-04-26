‘Show-Stopper’: Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Concert to Retrieve Finger Nail

Kelsea Ballerini was in the midst of performing in Wichita, Kansas, Thursday (March 30th) night, for Kenny Chesney ‘s I Go Back Tour, when she paused the show for a fingernail.

Kelsea told the audience that her nail had popped off and she truly had to retrieve it.

In a post-show social media video, Kelsea explained she was playing electric guitar while performing “Yeah Boy,” when a string got caught under her nail and popped it off, which ruined her fresh manicure. She picked the nail up, brought it to a crew member to hold backstage, so she could “glue it on later.”