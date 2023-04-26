‘Show-Stopper’: Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Concert to Retrieve Finger Nail
Kelsea explained to the crowd at the INTRUST Bank Arena, “So, I’m hosting the CMT Awards in a couple of days . . . so, I just got my nails done for the show, because there’s cameras and stuff and I gotta be honest, I was just playing guitar so hard that the guitar string went under one of my [nails]. But I don’t have time to get them done and the nail is on the stage. So, I’m gonna pick it up and you’re not gonna say a word about it; and I’m gonna bring it right on back there so I can glue it on later.”
Kelsea admitted this was not the first time this has happened. But, fortunately, the nail landed on the stage this time, instead of flying into the crowd.
CHECK IT OUT
We love Kelsea because she’s the realest when life happens. 😂 She’ll see you soon, @cmt awards!
📹: @/imperfectlymelissa on TikTok pic.twitter.com/tW1X9prDdT
— Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) March 31, 2023