April 26, 2023 10:00AM CDT
‘Show-Stopper’: Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Concert to Retrieve Finger Nail
(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini was in the midst of performing in Wichita, Kansas, Thursday (March 30th) night, for Kenny Chesney‘s I Go Back Tour, when she paused the show for a fingernail. 
Kelsea told the audience that her nail had popped off and she truly had to retrieve it. 
In a post-show social media video, Kelsea explained she was playing electric guitar while performing “Yeah Boy,” when a string got caught under her nail and popped it off, which ruined her fresh manicure.  She picked the nail up,  brought it to a crew member to hold backstage, so she could “glue it on later.”

Kelsea explained to the crowd at the INTRUST Bank Arena, “So, I’m hosting the CMT Awards in a couple of days . . . so, I just got my nails done for the show, because there’s cameras and stuff and I gotta be honest, I was just playing guitar so hard that the guitar string went under one of my [nails].  But I don’t have time to get them done and the nail is on the stage.  So, I’m gonna pick it up and you’re not gonna say a word about it; and I’m gonna bring it right on back there so I can glue it on later.”

Kelsea admitted this was not the first time this has happened.  But, fortunately, the nail landed on the stage this time, instead of flying into the crowd.

