KELSEA BALLERINI OPENS UP ABOUT HER NEW HAIRCUT
August 9, 2023 8:25AM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up to People about the new “spur of the moment” haircut she debuted on Instagram last month.
The singer told the outlet, “I chopped it. I went to my hair girl to get my roots done and ended up chopping it off. I didn’t tell anyone. I left and I called my manager and I called my boyfriend and I was lie, ‘I just chopped my hair off.’”
The responses were encouraging, causing Ballerini to add, “[It’s a] new chapter, you know, so why not? It grows back.”
