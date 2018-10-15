Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans sing Karaoke with Ed Sheeran at a Nashville Bar

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 03: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage at the Innovation In Music Awards on June 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans were spotted in Nashville over the weekend singing at a karaoke bar. And leading the song was pop superstar, Ed Sheeran, who had been in town for a concert and was making rounds in Music City.

The song they chose might surprise you…it was a 1999 Backstreet Boys’ song, “I Want It That Way.” Captured by someone who just happened to be in the bar, the video shows Ed in the middle of the couple sharing the mic and coxing them to sing more of the parts than himself.