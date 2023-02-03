Kelsea Ballerini Lined Up For ‘CMT Storytellers’

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

When CMT first became available here in Chicagoland, one of the shows I loved the most was ‘Storytellers’. It was so cool getting to see behind the scenes on some of my favorite songs. I have since pulled the plug on cable so I need to find another way to see this. Anyone got any ideas?

Kelsea Ballerini is set to headline the third installment of the famed music series CMT Storytellers.

The series will be premiering Thursday, February 16th at 10 pm ET/PT. Filmed in front of an intimate studio audience outside of Nashville, Ballerini opens up about her evolution as a songwriter and artist, her writing process, and navigating life and career during her rise to stardom in this special one-hour concert event.

Featuring never-before-heard stories and new musings behind her most career-defining songs, CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini takes fans along on a musical journey that begins with Ballerini’s Platinum-selling debut album The First Time (2015) through her latest critically acclaimed project Subject to Change (2022).

“Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale. It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine,” Ballerini shares.