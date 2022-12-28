98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Likes to Keep her Holiday Lights Up All Year Long

December 28, 2022 12:00PM CST
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Christmas has come and gone; and it’s almost a new year, but Kelsea Ballerini says to keep those holiday lights on.

In a story posted on Taste of Country, they referred to her comments in a video promo.  It was for the 2017 CMA Country Christmas TV special.  Kelsea explained that her family’s Christmas decorations stay put all year ’round.  She said, “”I’m from East Tennessee.  We keep up our Christmas lights all year.”

In the past, Kelsea has also said that she loves Christmas music all year round (just like Brett Eldredge and Scotty McCreery); and that during the season, she and her mom wear their Christmas pajamas everywhere…  like the grocery store, and even church.

Note:  The quotes are from five years ago.  No word, yet, as to whether or not it’s all still family tradition.

