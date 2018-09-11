Kelsea Ballerini joins ‘The Voice’ as 5th Coach

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 03: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage at the Innovation In Music Awards on June 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini made a huge announcement yesterday (Tuesday) on Instagram and wrote, “Y’all, I have been SO excited to share that I’m joining the NBC Voice family this fall as the 5th coach.” She went on to post, ” It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them.” Kelsea will join Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and fellow country star Blake Shelton as the show’s 5th Coach.

Kelsea posted her comments along with a photo of herself standing in front of the show’s famous “V” logo.