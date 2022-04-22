      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini Joins CBS’ Musical Game Show ‘Superfan’

Apr 22, 2022 @ 12:09pm
Production on CBS’ musical game show, “Superfan,” will start Friday, with Kelsea Ballerini as one of the stars.

Shania Twain is already in, along with Little Big Town.

Contestants must each prove they are the artist’s biggest fans, by competing in the multi-round game.

Artists choose one “superfan,” to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

The announcement comes not long after Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Awards.  But she had to do it from home, after a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Pitbull, LL Cool J and Gloria Estefan are also set to star.

A date for the premiere has not been announced.

