Kelsea Ballerini Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry
By Todd Boss
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 2:49 PM

Little Big Town surprised Kelsea Ballerini with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

After Kelsea performed her segment during the Opry’s showcase on March 5, Little Big Town took the stage to close out the show, inviting Kelsea onstage to help them perform “Girl Crush.” As LBT was concluding the song, the group changed the lyrics to “Kelsea Ballerini, do you wanna join the Opry?”

A stunned Kelsea exclaimed, “Yes, I’m gonna pass out I think.” After collecting her thoughts, Kelsea added, “To be on this stage is the greatest gift in the world. This is the home of country music, and I get to be a part of it.”

“For the rest of your life,” added LBT’s Karen Fairchild.

Kelsea’s formal Opry induction is set for Tuesday, April 16. Kelsea, 25, will be the Opry’s youngest member, a title currently held by 32-year-old Chris Janson.

Watch Kelsea’s surprise invitation below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1758142534285313

