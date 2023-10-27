Kelsea Ballerini has advice for navigating your twenties.

Kelsea, who turned 30 in September, told People, “Don’t be scared for it to be messy. It’s going to be messy. Life is messy.”

She continued, “I would not go back and change a single thing. Was it all easy? No. Did I do everything right? No. Did I love hard? Yes. Did I get to travel the world? Yes. Did I stay up too late some nights? Have too much tequila some nights? And not fly home for my mom’s birthday when I should have? Yes. All those things, yes. But I rang out my 20s, every single ounce of them, and I am better because of it.”

The “Penthouse” singer rang in her 30th with friends on a tropical getaway before performing on the VMAs for her actual birthday.