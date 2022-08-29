98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans: ‘Deeply Difficult Decision’

August 29, 2022 11:13AM CDT
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce on Friday, after 5 years of marriage to Morgan Evans.

According to a source the couple tried very hard to make it work.  They separated, privately, for a time, and have been in therapy for years.

They gave it their best go, but they have unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.

Kelsea announced the divorce in her Instagram Story.  She wrote in part, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold.  This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.  She concluded her message by saying, with very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can.”

Morgan comes to Joe’s on Weed Street Saturday, September 17th.

