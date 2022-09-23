98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Album and Begins 10-Night Headlining Tour

September 23, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Share
Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Album and Begins 10-Night Headlining Tour
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album dropped today. It’s titled Subject to Change.

This is her first album since 2020; her fourth studio album.

The album has 15 tracks and features Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce on the song, You’re Drunk, Go Home.

She is also kicking off her tour this Saturday in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

She will be in town on October 1, 2002 at the Rosemont Theater.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free
3

Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
4

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS
5

JOSH TURNER'S CHRISTMAS ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON VINYL

Recent Posts