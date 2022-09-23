Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Album and Begins 10-Night Headlining Tour

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album dropped today. It’s titled Subject to Change.

This is her first album since 2020; her fourth studio album.

The album has 15 tracks and features Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce on the song, You’re Drunk, Go Home.

She is also kicking off her tour this Saturday in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

She will be in town on October 1, 2002 at the Rosemont Theater.