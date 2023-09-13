Kelsea Ballerini + Chase Stokes Sizzle in Matching Red VMA Looks

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Chase Stokes looked hot in their matching red attire at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Ballerini wore a red fit and flare gown with a small train. The halter top had a deep keyhole opening. Her stunning dress was enhanced by simple hair and makeup, adding elegance to the look.

Stokes chose a red sports coat and a black shirt with a plunging neckline. He paired it with white slacks and black shoes.

They had sweet moments on the red carpet and showed some PDA. The actor gave Ballerini time to shine as a guest performer. The “Heartfirst” singer will perform country music for the evening’s entertainment. Her first VMAs performance is also her 30th birthday.

