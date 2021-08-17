      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini celebrates “self-love” in new partnership with Aerie

Aug 17, 2021 @ 4:00pm

ABC/Fred Lee

Kelsea Ballerini has partnered with Aerie on the new self-love themed #AerieREAL campaign that aims to empower customers to share what they love about themselves and be their true selves.

In a video ad for the campaign, Kelsea dances in the woods while wearing Aerie attire, swinging in a hammock and splashing water from a creek on her face as she states, “expressing myself through music makes me #AerieREAL.” 

“It’s all about celebrating what makes us confident and doing it with no filters and with all the self love,” she shares on Twitter about the campaign.

Ginny & Georgia actress Antonia Gentry, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, TikTok stars the Nae Nae Twins and Rollettes Dance Team Founder Chelsie Hill are also part of #AerieREAL. 

On the music front, Kelsea begins her journey as a supporting act on the Jonas Brothers‘ Remember This Tour on Friday at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, continuing through the end of October.

