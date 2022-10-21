98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

KELSEA BALLERINI, CARLY PEARCE, KELLY CLARKSON TO PERFORM TOGETHER ON CMA AWARDS

October 21, 2022 7:28AM CDT
KELSEA BALLERINI, CARLY PEARCE, KELLY CLARKSON TO PERFORM TOGETHER ON CMA AWARDS
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly teaming up for a performance together at next month’s CMA AwardsTMZ reports the three will sing a song on Kelsea’s new album, Subject To Change, called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

Kelly and Carly are featured guests on the album version, and according to the outlet, Kelly actually got drunk when they got together to record the song.

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on November 9th on ABC.

 

