KELSEA BALLERINI, CARLY PEARCE, KELLY CLARKSON TO PERFORM TOGETHER ON CMA AWARDS

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly teaming up for a performance together at next month’s CMA Awards. TMZ reports the three will sing a song on Kelsea’s new album, Subject To Change, called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

Kelly and Carly are featured guests on the album version, and according to the outlet, Kelly actually got drunk when they got together to record the song.

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on November 9th on ABC.