Kelsea Ballerini announces extended ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’

Kelsea Ballerini‘s acclaimed EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, is getting the deluxe treatment.

The project, now titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), will feature a full-length interlude and a brand new track, “How Do I Do This.”

“it’s most important that i articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. the added outro’s that we ended up screamsinging nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON. plus, a new song to bring the story more up to date,” Kelsea shares on Instagram alongside the EP’s new cover.

She then asks fans to “help this be ours and let the music simply be the music, not dig back into the experience that it was written about nearly a year ago.”

You can read Kelsea’s post in full on Instagram.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) arrives August 11 and is available for preorder now.

Here’s the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) track list:

“Mountain With A View”

“Just Married”

“Penthouse (Healed Version)”

“Interlude (Full Length)”

“Blindsided (Yeah, Sure, Okay)”

“Leave Me Again”

“How Do I Do This”

