Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Tribute Kenny Rogers With ‘Islands In The Stream’
Kelsea Ballerini and husband and country singer, Morgan Evans, paid tribute to Kenny Rogers with a video of them singing Rogers’ hit “Islands In The Stream.”
Ballerini shared the video on Instagram:
Other artists paying tribute to Rogers included Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and Randy Travis. Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda and their two children along with three children from previous marriages.
A small memorial will be held until after the Coronavirus outbreak is contained, a larger memorial for friends and fans will be held at a later date. Kenny Rogers died on Friday (March 20) at the age of 81 from natural causes.