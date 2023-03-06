Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Pack On PDA before ‘SNL’ Appearance

Her divorce from Morgan Evans isn’t quite over, but Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes are no longer hiding their romance.

The new couple was spotted strolling through Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, holding hands, stealing a smooch, from time to time.

Ballerini and Stokes confirmed their relationship on last Friday’s Today show.

The country star was in NYC to perform as the musical guest on this week’s ‘SNL.’

Stokes is known for his roles on Stranger Things and Outer Banks on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Evans has produced new music and a docuseries, about this period of his life.