Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Get Matching Tattoos

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini proudly displays her fresh collection of delicate tattoos in an Instagram story.

Michelle Santana skillfully created the artwork, sharing images of Ballerini’s new tattoo and her boyfriend Chase Stokes‘ latest body art.

The photos showed that the couple got matching Virgo tattoos, with the only variation being that the songstress added a small star beneath her symbol. Santana has previously created artwork for Ballerini.

In September, the singer attended the 2023 MTV VMA‘s, alongside Stokes. She wore a backless Mônot gown that showcased her delicate hummingbird tattoo. It was done at one of NYC’s most popular tattoo shops, Bang Bang.

