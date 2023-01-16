98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Appear to Confirm They’re Dating

January 16, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Appear to Confirm They’re Dating
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

Are Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini the latest star couple?

Stokes, a star of Netflix‘s “Outer Banks,” posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one shot featuring him cozying up to the country singer…  They’re possibly sharing a kiss, with the caption “lil recap.”

The photo was taken from behind them, at the College Football National Championship, where the University of Georgia beat Texas Christian University on Jan. 9.

However, Ballerini seemed to have another team in mind, as she commented, “go vols,” with a monkey covering its eyes emoji.  Kelsea is a University of Tennessee fan, who grew up in Knoxville, and cheers for their Volunteers.

In August 2022, Ballerini revealed that she and her then-husband Morgan Evans were filing for divorce.

Stokes was most recently attached to Madelyn Cline.  They dated for about a year and a half, until they split up in November, 2021.

More about:
#ChaseStokes
#KelseaBallerini
#MadelynCline
#MorganEvans
#OuterBanks
#TCU
#TexasChristianUniversity
#UniversityOfGeorgia
#UniversityofTennessee
#UT
#Volunteers
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts