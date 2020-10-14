Kelly Rowland returns with her new single, “Crazy”
Djeneba AduayomKelly Rowland says she has no problem being “Crazy” for the man she loves in her new single.
“But if I’m gon’ be crazy /Crazy for anything / I’ll be crazy for you,” she sings on the chorus.
The uptempo house jam is perfect for the club scene and even more fitting to launch the next viral dance challenge on social media.
“Crazy” follows Kelly’s unapologetic single and music video for “Coffee,” serving as an ode to the many beautifully diversified shades of Black skin color, hair and body types.
In other news, last week, on the November cover of Women’s Health magazine, Kelly revealed she was expecting her second child with her husband Tim Witherspoon.
The former Destiny’s Child singer is also working on her long-awaited fifth studio album to follow-up 2013’s Talk a Good Game, which she says will speak to the personal experiences that make her whole.
“I like to touch on everything,” Kelly told Women’s Health. “I want it to feel very organic, coming from me.”
By Rachel George
