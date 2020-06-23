Kelly Rowland had full blown anxiety attack when meeting her biological father

Dylan Robinson/Newspix/Getty Images)In a touching Father’s Day Instagram post, Kelly Rowland opened up about the moment she met her biological father for the first time in 30 years.
“This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father,” Kelly wrote alongside a photo of the two together.
“This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30years of not seeing him, not speaking to him…what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche?” she continued. “Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out.”
The 39-year-old explained that she was filming American Soul at the time and was “petrified” to come face to face with Lovett.
“I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON, needles to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old,” Kelly recalled.
With the help of her team, she was able to calm down but that didn’t stop the slew of questions that filled her head and the nervousness she felt. After meeting with him and working through her feelings with her “protective husband” and “those closest to me,” she was able to forgive her father and move their relationship forward in a positive way.
“We have spoken everyday since!”the former Destiny’s Child member shared. “I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from!”
She added, “I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl… P.S. we are making up for lost time, and when I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am….will never get old!”