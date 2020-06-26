Kelly Rowland donates 70,000 masks to Reform Alliance for COVID-19 relief in jails and prisons
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagicKelly Rowland is the latest celebrity to support Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance by donating masks to inmates at prisons and jails for COVID-19 relief.
“Thank you for donating 70k masks to REFORM,” the organization tweeted on Thursday. “We’re rushing these masks to people who live and work behind bars in Fulton County, GA and Harris County, TX — where Kelly was born and raised. Let’s save lives from #COVID19 together.”
Billboard initially reported the generous act would help protect incarcerated individuals, officers, and healthcare professionals from the coronavirus, after jails in both counties and states saw a rise in positive cases.
According to the Houston Chronicle, over 1,000 inmates and staff in the Harris County jail contracted the virus by mid-May, making up more than 10 percent of all the county’s confirmed cases.
Texas Governor Greg Abbot recently issued a new executive order limiting gatherings at certain businesses in hopes of containing the virus, though Harris County’s “careening towards disaster.” According to Judge Lina Hidalgo, patients in Harris country have doubled since June 13.
By Rachel George
