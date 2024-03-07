Kelly Clarkson’s American Idol Coach Has Died

Kelly Clarkson’s American Idol Coach Debra Byrd Dies,

‘Heartbroken’ Jennifer Hudson Posts Emotional Adieu

Debra Byrd, the vocal coach known for her work on American Idol, and with artists like Bob Dylan and Barry Manilow, has passed away at the age of 72.

Our fellow Chicago native, Jennifer Hudson, expressed her grief over Byrd’s death, and highlighted her impact on many artists’ careers.

Byrd’s legacy lives on through the music of the artists she influenced. She was a beloved figure in the music industry, and her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. “She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime,” Hudson tweeted.

