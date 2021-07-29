Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Antone
KELLY CLARKSON WILL PAY HER EX $200K/MONTH!
Jul 29, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Kelly Clarkson
will be coughing up almost a quarter of a million dollars every 30 days to her ex-husband in the fallout of their divorce, at least for now.
The judge in her divorce recently signed off on docs formalizing the temporary spousal and child support Kelly will pay
Brandon Blackstock
— it’s nearly $200k/mo. according to the docs. We’re told the ruling actually happened in April, and it merely formalized what Kelly had already been paying her ex since she filed for divorce last June.
According to the docs, Brandon will get $150k in spousal support and $45,601 for their 2 kids. Hard to think of that huge amount as a discount for Kelly, however … Brandon had requested $436k per month. So, with that in mind, it’s a bit of a win for KC.
She does also have to fork over a one-time $1.25 million payment to cover Brandon’s attorney fees.
Once the divorce is settled, we’re told Brandon will only get 2 more years of spousal support, based on the length of their marriage. The unresolved issue is their prenup. If the judge determines it’s valid, all those support numbers go out the window, and Brandon will get whatever is spelled out in the prenup.
Kelly was also awarded primary custody of their children — 6-year-old
River
and 4-year-old
Remy
— a little while back.
So, she gets the kids too, most of the time … even though she’s still gotta shell out on their behalf even when they’re not seeing him in Montana. During the proceedings, it was revealed that Clarkson made a whopping $1,583,617 a month.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Recognize a Truly Hard Worker
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!
Recent Posts
State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Ninth K-9 Donated to Local Law Enforcement Agencies
6 hours ago
Masks Required Again Inside Plainfield Park District Facilities Starting July 31
6 hours ago
Luke Bryan’s boys have impeccable manners, and the singer says he’s got his wife to thank
7 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On