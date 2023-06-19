Kelly Clarkson Tries Hypnosis to ‘Get Past’ Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has made no secret of the fact that she is still healing from her divorce, focusing on herself and her children.

The singer and daytime talk show host has turned to a less conventional way to deal with moving on, after her breakup with Brandon Blackstock.

“Kelly’s at the point where she’ll try anything; and a friend recommended hypnosis… So she signed up for six sessions,” a source close to the first American Idol winner claimed.

“Kelly knows it’s time she got over this breakup, but it’s still tearing her heart out,” a source said of her nearly seven-year marriage. “It’s haunting her.”