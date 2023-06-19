98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelly Clarkson Tries Hypnosis to ‘Get Past’ Her Divorce

June 19, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Kelly Clarkson Tries Hypnosis to ‘Get Past’ Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson by permission Vincent Peters Atlantic

Kelly Clarkson has made no secret of the fact that she is still healing from her divorce, focusing on herself and her children.

The singer and daytime talk show host has turned to a less conventional way to deal with moving on, after her breakup with Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly’s at the point where she’ll try anything; and a friend recommended hypnosis… So she signed up for six sessions,” a source close to the first American Idol winner claimed.

Kelly knows it’s time she got over this breakup, but it’s still tearing her heart out,” a source said of her nearly seven-year marriage.  “It’s haunting her.”

More about:
#AmericanIdol
#BrandonBlackstock
#Divorce
#Hypnosis
#KellyClarkson
#TheKellyClarksonShow

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
5

Dan + Shay Promise Fans 'Best Album Yet' By The End Of The Year

Recent Posts