Kelly Clarkson Runs Off Stage after Wardrobe Malfunction

September 28, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Kelly Clarkson – Vincent Peters Atlantic by permission

Remember when Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction,” after their Superbowl performance (during which Janet’s top revealed her chest)?  Well, Kelly Clarkson just had one, while she was on stage.

The Grammy winner paused her show, to check if her outfit was revealing her chest.

Am I good?” Clarkson asked, as she placed her hands over her chest.

Wait, hold on.”  As the band abruptly ended, the singer asked again, “Should I fix it?

Kelly said that, right before she rushed off stage.

The video ends after Clarkson leaves the stage; but the setlist shows she returned to perform more songs:  “Whole Lotta Woman,” “Miss Independent,” “Stronger,” and “Since U Been Gone.”   

[That first one is funny, given the situation.  🙂  ]

Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction in front of a crowd?

