Kelly Clarkson Reveals to The Chicks What ‘Really’ Helped her Through Lengthy Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Shares What ‘Really’ Helped Her Through Lengthy Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
During a recent interview with The Chicks, Kelly Clarkson discussed what helped her through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Both Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines have experienced divorce; which they had each filed for, about the same time… Every one of them agreed that female friendships helped them during the hard times.
Kelly Clarkson also revealed that she used music and songwriting as a way to process her emotions.
Kelly started her divorce proceedings in June 2020, which took two years, before everything was finalized.
Kelly kept the Montana ranch and custody of her children, River and Remington.
Blackstock is receiving spousal and child support.