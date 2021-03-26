Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Can’t “Imagine” Getting Married Again after Divorce
Kelly Clarkson had Gwenyth Paltrow on her talk show; and she praised the actress for finding love, and remarrying, after her 2014 divorce (from Chris Martin).
“Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce (from Brandon Blackstock), I can’t even imagine doing it again,” Kelly exclaims. Then she asks Gwen if it was hard for her to “say yes,” again.
Paltrow responded: “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce… and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself… and then open myself up again.”