Kelly Clarkson Reveals Real Reason Why She Moved her Show to NY – It’s THIS

July 5, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Kelly Clarkson plans to be in a Broadway show, after moving her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” to NYC.

On TODAY, the “Stronger” singer talked about her stage production, saying she had been writing a show – for the theatre.  Bet it’s a musical.

It was more of a behind-the-scenes kind of thing,” Kelly explained.  “I’ve been doing that for like a year and a half now, but I’m interested in that.  I think I would like my kids to get established here, and me to get established here.”

Clarkson revealed her love for Broadway, saying, “I love Broadway, and that’s one of the main reasons why I did move here.

