Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency until 2021
Courtesy of Caesars EntertainmentAfter initially postponing her Invincible Las Vegas residency until this summer due to the COVID-19 crisis, Kelly Clarkson has now decided to reschedule it for next year.
“We’ve decided to postpone my Vegas residency, Invincible, until 2021,” she wrote in a message on Twitter. “I want everyone to be safe, healthy, & ready to party next year!”
Kelly added in a video message that anyone who had tickets to her 2020 shows will be able to get a full refund at point of purchase and will have access to a special presale to get first dibs on the new 2021 dates.
Kelly also encouraged fans to sign up for her mailing list at KellyClarkson.com to get the latest info.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.