      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency until 2021

May 1, 2020 @ 1:18pm

Courtesy of Caesars EntertainmentAfter initially postponing her Invincible Las Vegas residency until this summer due to the COVID-19 crisis, Kelly Clarkson has now decided to reschedule it for next year.

“We’ve decided to postpone my Vegas residency, Invincible, until 2021,” she wrote in a message on Twitter. “I want everyone to be safe, healthy, & ready to party next year!”

Kelly added in a video message that anyone who had tickets to her 2020 shows will be able to get a full refund at point of purchase and will have access to a special presale to get first dibs on the new 2021 dates.

Kelly also encouraged fans to sign up for her mailing list at KellyClarkson.com to get the latest info.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing